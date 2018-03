It’s a new podcast that I just found with an all-star cast. Not only is Shawn Elliot steering the virtual ship, but Jeff Green, Luke Smith, N’Gai Croal, and Robert Ashley back him up with podcast awesomeness. I can’t believe I just heard about this! The whole idea of the podcast is to talk about things other than videogames. This leads to some hilarious conversations (Wife Swap) and some smart and serious ones (Like how people make split-second decisions). Definitely check it out on iTunes!