Many of us Bitmob readers are former EGM subscribers, and if you’re like me, you have fond memories of what is often considered the best gaming magazine. With EGM’s revival imminent, now is a better time than ever to examine the magazine’s history. I previously covered the legendary EGM #100 (which better not be behind your toilet), and now, I’d like to take you on a nostalgia-filled journey through the pages of EGM’s sesquicentennial issue (yes, that’s a real word, as EGM discovered).

EGM #150 was an issue packed to the brim with reviews of amazing games, previews of upcoming titles, as well as the Press Start section. That sounds like a typical issue of post-millennium-era EGM right? Well, this game rag contained much more than that. Like the epic 100th issue, this EGM once again contained a list of their hundred favorite games of all time. Four years is a lot of time in the video game industry, so preferences can drastically shift over that duration. You’ll probably recognize that some of the titles on their favorite games list are the same, but plenty of games were kicked to the curb and replaced by even better titles. I found a few questionable choices, but rest assured–most of the games on this list are still great.

Besides having a Top 100 games list, this issue of EGM recognized the video game industry’s twenty most notable bastard childs. Of course your favorite glutton-for-punishment, Seanbaby, was the man responsible for penning this humorous list.

As if getting to experience Seanbaby’s gut-busting humor was not enough, EGM subscribers were also treated to a Holiday Buyer’s Guide, and a wealth of reviews on quality games. Several masterpieces were reviewed in Issue 150 that did not end up in the hundred best games feature (more on that later). These games consisted of: the phenomenal Halo that allowed Microsoft to gain some turf in the console war, Pikmin–a unique gardening sim/RTS game by Nintendo, the incredibly successful Grand Theft Auto 3, which spawned numerous imitators, an amazing stealth game that almost caused riots (Metal Gear Solid 2), and several other noteworthy sequels.

If you couldn’t tell already, EGM #150 is a massive issue, so instead of focusing on the small fry, I’ll get to the meat of the article–the Top 100 Games list. Once again, EGM set out to create a list that didn’t necessarily include the best games of all time, but rather, featured games they would like to take with them if they were ever stranded on a desert island. Basically, EGM was looking for what games contained the highest fun factor. Clearly, sorting through hundreds (if not thousands) of games is a difficult task, but the EGM crew was up to the challenge.

This issue of EGM featured several notable writers: Crispin Boyer, Dan "Shoe" Hsu, Mark MacDonald, Che Chou, Chris Johnston, James Mielke, Jon Dudlak, Jeanne Kim, and Greg Sewart. And I also shouldn’t forget the sports crew: Dean Hager, Kraig Kujawa, and Dan Leahy. Many of these fine folks are still working in the game industry in some form or another, and a few of them are even with Bitmob. While it’s tempting to unleash a barrage of Canada jokes (as in EGM tradition), I’ll cut my northern neighbor, Sewart a break, and cut to the chase. What you’ll find below is a list of EGM’s Top 100 Games, their commentary, and my take on each of the games. This article is quite lengthy, so it’ll be divided into four segments to peruse at your viewing pleasure. Enjoy the first segment!

#100

Title: DecAthlete

Platform: Saturn

Company: Sega

Year: 1996

What EGM said: "Gamers often dismiss them as "button mashers," but track-and-field-style titles still hold a place in our hearts for their simplicity and multiplayer showdowns. DecAthlete represents the best of this breed. The wide variety of events here demand real skill and timing in addition to quick-fingered endurance."

What I have to say: I never owned a Saturn, so I can’t really say whether or not it belongs on this list, but if DecAthlete is anything like Mario & Sonic at the olympic games, I’d quickly boot if off the list in favor of a more deserving title.

#99

Title: WipeOut XL

Platform: Playstation

Company: Psygnosis

Year: 1996

What EGM said: "Throbbing techno beats, future-chic visuals and corkscrewing, suspended tracks are commonplace in its genre today, but no imitators top this crown jewel of the WipeOut series. The courses are extremely challenging to navigate. But factor in the well-balanced arsenal and you have one addicting racer."

What I have to say: I was never a huge Wipeout fan, but back in the late ’90s, things that were extreme were all the rage. Games with big jumps, corkscrews, and speed boosts felt fresh after having experienced predominantly flat courses in racing games during the first half of the ’90s.

#98

Title: Quake III Arena

Platform: Dreamcast

Company: Sega

Year: 2000

What EGM said: "Maybe it doesn’t have the involving single-player experience or deep multiplayer options of Perfect Dark (#65), but Quake III has its own ace in the hole: online play. The thrill of killing strangers all over the world, plus great weapons and level design, make up for the four-player limit."

What I have to say: While I haven’t played many Quake games, Quake III Arena is certainly a game that belongs on this list. Online gameplay (especially on consoles) was fresh and exciting during this day and age, so I would have gotten my frag on at every opportunity.

#97

Title: Mario Golf

Platform: Game Boy Color

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1999

What EGM said: "Take Mario Golf to the can and you’re in danger of putting your ass to sleep permanently–it’s that good. While most GBC titles only mimic the big boys, Mario Golf is even better than its N64 brother. Highly addictive gameplay and challenging RPG elements come together nicely in this ultra-fun on-the-go golf sim."

What I have to say: I missed out on the GBC version of Mario Golf, so all I have to go by is my take on other games in the series. Mario Golf on N64 was surprisingly fun for being a golf game, and since EGM swears that the GBC version is better, I’ll have to accept this pick on their top 100 list.

#96

Title: Phantasy Star

Platform: Master System

Company: Sega

Year: 1988

What EGM said: "This milestone RPG’s 3D dungeon effects–which dropped jaws back in ’88–may look positively prehistoric today, but there’s no denying that the planet-spanning quest has withstood the test of time. Just when you think you’re at the end, it throws you a new twist. The cart cost $70, but you got your money’s worth."

What I have to say: Phantasy Star was a title that I initially missed out on, but it was certainly an innovative title for its day and age. I find it difficult to get into at the present, because it’s mostly a grind and other sci-fi RPGs have surpassed it, so I would have put a Star Ocean game or a later Phantasy Star game in its place.

#95

Title: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Platform: NES

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1988

What EGM said: "Although quite a departure from the original Zelda, this sequel holds its own as an action-RPG, with great side-scrolling combat, awesome dungeons and a long, hard quest. Despite being the oddball of the series (but not nearly as odd as the awful CD-i Zeldas–see page 166), Zelda II is a must-play for fans."

What I have to say: Zelda II wasn’t quite the Zelda many of us were expecting, but it still managed to impress me. It was a an innovative side-scrolling adventure/RPG hybrid that presented gamers with a significant challenge. Zelda II had more of an emphasis on combat than puzzles, but it’s still a game that’s very much deserving of its place on this list.

#94

Title: Baseball Stars

Platform: NES

Company: SNK

Year: 1989

What EGM said: "Next-generation baseball games have been so lackluster that it makes us appreciate this old-but-addicting title which emphasizes the basics of the sport rather than the fluff. But it also has features that rival current games. The most notable: Creating and developing players into…well, baseball stars over time."

What I have to say: I’ve never been a baseball fan, and I’m not very familiar with baseball games, but here’s my take on them anyway: As long as they’re simplistic and arcade-y, old sports games can be fun for almost anyone, so perhaps Baseball Stars deserves a spot on EGM’s Top 100 list.

#93

Title: Super Smash Bros.

Platform: Nintendo 64

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1999

What EGM said: "Classic Nintendo characters kicking the crap out of each other? Hell yeah! We like the fact that the Big N can let their hair down and allow their most treasured franchises to punch, kick, shoot and throw their asses out of the ring in the ultimate multiplayer melee. The GameCube sequel will be even better."

What I have to say: Super Smash Brothers was innovative in that it allowed four fighters to duke it out in the ring simultaneously, but I didn’t have much fun with the initial installment in the series. I would include it however, because the amazing Super Smash Brothers Melee had yet to be released.

#92

Title: Ice Hockey

Platform: NES

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1988

What EGM said: "Who needs real teams or players when you get to run the skinny guy into the boards with the fat guy? Topnotch simulation it ain’t, but this is the most timeless hockey video game out there. Grab an NES, a friend and two controllers to see what we mean. Just remember, the fat guy hits hardest."

What I have to say: Even though I don’t follow the sport of hockey, I’ve enjoyed a few hockey games. Wayne Gretzky’s 3D Hockey and NHL Hitz were the last hockey games I played, but the simple gameplay of Ice Hockey featuring different sized players sounds right up my alley. Plus, there’s nothing like checking your friend, so I’m gonna say that EGM made the right choice.

#91

Title: Final Fantasy VII

Platform: Playstation

Company: Squaresoft

Year: 1997

What EGM said: "Revolutionary for its previously unmatched CG cinematics that seamlessly blended with amazing prerendered backgrounds, FFVII marked a new generation of RPGs (and spikey-haired dudes) that not only put Square at the top of its game but also upped the bar on what gamers expect from an RPG these days."

What I have to say: Final Fantasy VII isn’t my favorite game in the series, but it definitely deserved a place on this list. Not only did the game feature amazing cinematics and moving pieces of music, but it also included a memorable cast of characters and a plot featuring modern issues such as terrorism and environmentalism. With the game now on PSN, Aeris (or Aerith) fans will be weeping once again.

#90

Title: Resident Evil

Platform: Playstation

Company: Capcom

Year: 1996

What EGM said: "They’ve improved on the graphics and certainly the dialogue (see Worst Game Lines Ever sidebar) in later editions of the series, but for the pure story and genuinely creepy atmosphere, nothing can touch the original RE. Never played it? Just wait for the GameCube remake for an even creepier experience."

What I have to say: To be honest, I never played the original Resident Evil. I was one of those players who jumped into the series with Resident Evil 4 on the Gamecube. However, I did play a bit of the Gamecube remake of the first RE, so I got to experience its notorious tank controls. The controls were almost enough to make me reject the game entirely, but the fact that this was one of the first games to strike fear into players, was enough to make me side with EGM on the inclusion of this game.

#89

Title: Dragon Quest IV

Platform: NES

Company: Enix

Year: 1992

What EGM said: "This 8-bit epic, with its multi-chapter setup and heavy emphasis on story and character development, was years ahead of its time. Finding out what all the fuss was about is tricky–DWIV is one of the rarest games around, and its two 16-bit follow-ups were never released here. But don’t go blowing $100 on eBay just yet. Enix is readying a Playstation remake of DWIV for early 2002. And this version will be more than a straight port. Enix has reworked the game from the ground up and given it a 3D facelift, using the game engine of the recently released DWVII. Designer and scenario writer Yuji Horii says Enix originally planned to redo part IV for the Super NES. but by the time they got around to it, the 16-bit era was already over. Can you say, "D’oh!’""

What I have to say: Even though I didn’t experience this epic until 17 years after its initial release, I have to say that its reputation is well-deserved. The graphics may be lousy, and the sound quality is subpar, but the unique way in which it used various scenarios to tell the story was revolutionary for its time. This story technique went on to influence games like the beloved Final Fantasy VI and Mother 3. Dragon Quest IV definitely deserves its spot and you can finally play it due to it being available on DS.

#88

Title: Virtua Tennis

Platform: Dreamcast

Company: Sega

Year: 2000

What EGM said: "If you think a forehand and a backhand stroke are types of spankings, then this is the tennis game for you. It plays more like Pong than anything else, but has enough smashes and lobs to keep fans of the sport happy. And if not, the zany yet ingenious minigames will win them over. Tennis Bowling, anyone?"

What I have to say: Being a former tennis player, I can recognize that the sport is mostly about having fun. What makes tennis great is that you don’t have to run long distances, and there’s nothing like slamming the ball on your terrified opponent. Virtua Tennis does a great job of capturing that feeling. It’s a simple, light-hearted, arcade-y experience that is enjoyable by tennis veterans and rookies alike.

#87

Title: Sega Rally 2

Platform: Dreamcast

Company: Sega

Year: 1999

What EGM said: "The original Saturn Sega Rally is still awesome in our book, but this visually stunning sequel edges it out by retaining the arcade flash while tuning the power-slide-rich physics. The four-fold increase in cars and tracks doesn’t hurt, either. And if you’re up to the challenge, SR2’s 10-year championship will keep you busy for days."

What I have to say: I haven’t played a single Sega Rally game, but Sega has a great reputation when it comes to arcade racers, so I’ll have to take EGM’s word that this dirty game is quite fun. Maybe I should acquire it for my recently purchased Dreamcast.

#86

Title: Actraiser

Platform: SNES

Company: Enix

Year: 1991

What EGM said: "Take side-scrolling, sword-swinging action and mix it with some light strategy and you’ve got ActRaiser, which creates an almost hypnotic atmosphere thanks to its lush graphics and beautiful soundtrack. Besides, how many games let you fly around as a naked cherub, bossing around mortals and blowing stuff up?"

What I have to say: Actraiser is a clever combination of multiple genres: it’s a sim, platformer, and RPG all in one. As if these enjoyable components weren’t enough, the game also features an excellent musical score. It doesn’t hurt that the graphics aren’t too shabby either.

#85

Title: F-Zero X

Platform: Nintendo 64

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1998

What EGM said: "F-Zero X nixes the flat-as-a-sheet-of-paper courses of the Super NES original and adds stomach-lurching hills, loops and–most importantly–loads of opponents to race against. Plus, you can turn your racer into a weapon by spinning it while in a crowd of other cars. It’s fast. It’s furious. It’s a helluva lot of fun."

What I have to say: F-Zero X looks a little plain, but you can’t blame the game when it features thirty racers on the track. The original F-Zero was revolutionary with its clever use of Mode 7 effects, but F-Zero X expands its gameplay with courses that feature spirals and corkscrews. Not only does the game have great courses and more racers, but you also can finally destroy your opponents. F-Zero X would remain my favorite F-Zero until the release of F-Zero GX.

#84

Title: Samurai Shodown II

Platform: NeoGeo

Company: SNK

Year: 1994

What EGM said: "SamSho’s spin on 2D fighting was simple: Give everyone weapons and randomly toss out bombs and health. But it did this with style, damnit, peaking with part 2. You get characters with personality to spare, atmospheric backgrounds and music, and fantastic gameplay (even if Ukyo is a cheap bastard)."

What I have to say: I was never fortunate enough to own a NeoGeo (okay, on second thought, maybe I was lucky), but I did get to experience Samurai Shodown at the arcade. It was a fairly innovative title that featured weapon-based fighting before Battle Arena Toshinden and Soul Blade, and it also included gameplay that didn’t suck. Toss in some massive opponents, and you’ve got a fun fighting game.

#83

Title: Daytona USA

Platform: Dreamcast

Company: Sega

Year: 2001

What EGM said: ""Try to go easy on the car!" If that line doesn’t ring a bell, you don’t know what you’re missing. Daytona USA takes the best of the coin-op’s finely tuned racing and pumps it up with several cool new tracks, cars and four-player online play. And it’s the hard-driving competition here that makes Daytona a must-have."

What I have to say: Even though you only got to drive in circles, Daytona USA was an invigorating arcade experience. The Saturn version didn’t quite capture the magic of the arcade cabinet, but the Dreamcast version got awfully close. Daytona was one of the best racing games available at the time this article was written, so I have to agree with EGM on their choice.

#82

Title: Kirby’s Avalanche/Mean Bean Machine

Platform: Super NES, Genesis

Company: Nintendo/Sega

Year: ’95/’93

What EGM said: "Gamers love these two puzzle titles for their simplicity (just match up blobs of the same color). Sadists love them because they allow you to set up massive combos that can choke out an opponent in one fell swoop. The formula works well and is still fun today–watch for a Game Boy Advance edition (Puyo Pop) in March."

What I have to say: Maybe it was because I didn’t play it enough, but Puyo Pop style games just aren’t my thing. I noticed them frequently at the arcade, but I’d often move on to more exciting games.

EGM should have divorced this former love of their life and included a more deserving title.

#81

Title: Ape Escape

Platform: Playstation

Company: Sony CEA

Year: 1999

What EGM said: "More than just a great 3D platform game, Ape Escape uses the Dual Shock controller in clever ways that’ll drive you bananas. Twiddle those little sticks to paddle a rowboat, drive an RC car, cruise around in a tank–the control scheme changes all the time. And its chimps out-monkey Monkey Ball in pure personality.

What I have to say: I’ve never played Ape Escape, but I like the idea of it. Utilizing dual analog sticks in a non first-person-shooter format was unheard of at the time. Besides having unique controls, the concept behind the game was just plain cool. PETA might hate me for this, but I now feel like catching some monkeys (at least the cutesy ones in Super Monkey Ball).

#80

Title: Skies of Arcadia

Platform: Dreamcast

Company: Sega

Year: 2000

What EGM said: "Who would have expected a barely hyped RPG called Skies of Arcadia to come out and kick Grandia II’s ass with its massive quest, high-flying air battles, beautiful ship designs and awesome sense of exploration? Now that the game is heading to the PS2 and GameCube, you have no excuse to miss out on this one."

What I have to say: Skies of Arcadia was my first Sega RPG–and it was one hell of a ride. It didn’t have a story as deep as Xenogears, the incredible soundtrack of Chrono Cross, or a battle system as involving as Mario RPG, but the sense of adventure it gave was unrivaled. Plus, being a big fan of airships–I had to include Skies of Arcadia on my list.

#79

Title: Mario Kart 64

Platform: Nintendo 64

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1997

What EGM said: "Despite better graphics, four-player splitscreen play and a reworked power-up system, the N64 version of Mario Kart just doesn’t duplicate the ingenious level design of the original, but it’s still great. It added more technique to the power-slide (do it right and you get a mini turbo boost), not to mention rolling hills."

What I have to say: While I agree that Mario Kart 64 deserved to be on this list, I don’t agree with its placement. Mario Kart SNES was an exciting game during the SNES era–certainly one of the best multiplayer games, but the controls felt loose and the courses made me dizzy. Mario Kart 64 wasn’t perfect, but its four-player battle mode on multi-layered arenas and courses filled to the brim with shortcuts were enough to make me choose this game over its predecessor.

#78

Title: Star Fox

Platform: Super NES

Company: Nintendo

Year: 1993

What EGM said: "Star Fox introduced 3D polygonal graphics in a time when 2D was king. Today, these visuals look like they’re made from half-melted Lego blocks, but the game itself is still fun, with a grand, Star Wars-like feel and creative stages that remind you that not all space shooters have to be serious to be enjoyable."

What I have to say: Star Fox was a truly ground breaking game. Before Star Fox, I hadn’t experienced a game that gave me the feeling that I was really flying. Thankfully, Star Fox wasn’t bogged down by sim- controls like its computer brethren. Star Fox was an enjoyable experience despite its use of rudimentary polygons, and it rightfully deserves a place on this list.

#77

Title: Metal Gear Solid

Platform: Game Boy Color

Company: Konami

Year: 2000

What EGM said: "As a side-story to the Metal Gear mythos, MGS on the GBC is a surprisingly faithful rendition of tactical espionage action–even hardier than old NES installments. What’s more amazing is all the extras Konami’s throw into the package: tons (150 plus) of VR Missions and two-player link mode action!"

What I have to say: Despite enjoying Metal Gear Solid, I ignored its GBC sibling, but this was mostly due to my shortage of funds. If this game is similar to the MSX Metal Gear titles, it probably deserves to be on this list, but if Metal Gear Solid GBC is more like its ugly duck NES cousins, then I can think of better games to take its place.

#76

Title: Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Platform: Sega Genesis

Company: Sega

Year: 1992

What EGM said: "Gamers weary of Mario’s plodding pace flocked to Sonic’s speedy ways in a flash. This sequel adds sidekick Tails, nicer graphics, a two-player mode, speedier gameplay and even a faux-3D halfpipe. And to think, it eventually became a Genesis pack-in. Still, the level design doesn’t top the original’s."

What I have to say: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was my first Genesis game, so it holds a special place in my heart. I didn’t have money for many Genesis titles at the time of its release, but Sonic 2 kept me satisfied. Even though the courses were short, they were quite different from what Mario had to offer. Zooming through levels–taking different routes each time–was a blast. Still, I’d rather play a Mario game, but Sonic has earned his spot on this list.

#75

Title: Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete

Platform: Playstation

Company: Working Designs

Year: 1999

What EGM said: "Classic hand-drawn animation and wonderful voice acting combine with a great story to make Lunar one of the best RPGs without the words "Final" or "Fantasy" in the title. Guide young Alex as he fulfills his dream of becoming a Dragonmaster and learns how important his girlfriend is to Lunar’s future."

What I have to say: Most mainstream gaming publications would have ignored a game like Lunar, but thankfully, EGM recognized this magical tale. Even though I’m not an anime fan, I fell in love with the characters, the beautiful artwork, the plot that featured themes such as what is the ideal form of government, and the amazing, upbeat soundtrack. Lunar is a great way to close out the bottom twenty-five, but I would have placed it higher.

I hope you enjoyed the first portion of this feature looking back at the monumental issue that was EGM #150. Stay tuned for part two!