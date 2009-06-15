We now get so many iPhone app announcements that doing a post on each one would turn VentureBeat into AppBeat. So I’m going to bundle a few of the more interesting ones together into roundup posts. I’m into the business opportunities of iPhone apps, rather than product reviews. When appropriate, I’ll link to 148apps reviews or other thorough product evaluations.

Isotope

Price: $6.99

148Apps rating: 4.5 out of 5

Isotope looks like an old-school arcade game from the Tempest era. It has spaceships you can build out to fight off your colorful enemies at a full 30 frames per second. You’ll have to earn your store credits, though. Maybe I’ve been hanging out with too many VCs, but that bothered me. Why can’t I buy upgrades with my iTunes account?

Myst

Price: $5.99

148Apps rating: 4.5 out of 5

Yes, this is the Myst you played on your Mac in 1994, ported to the iPhone to wring another six bucks from your sweaty middle-aged hands. Be warned, it’s still as contagious as the first season of Lost. Remember to plug in your charger before you get sucked into draining your battery.

Email and Walk

Price: $.99

148Apps rating: 3.5 out of 5

Why didn’t Apple build this in? Email and Walk connects to your iPhone’s camera to show you where you’re going onscreen, so you won’t walk into a lamppost. The one roadblock is Apple’s keyboard widget, which lacks a transparent mode. So you can only sort of see where you’re going while you type.