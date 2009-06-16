So the title might not match the content, but I thought it was a fun title, so I’m sticking with it.

Based on some of the input from various commenters on game sites and blogs, it seems like many people haven’t actually PLAYED both InFamous and Prototype. Admittedly, I would be one of them, if I hadn’t been bored one day and checked to see what free stuff I could get with my credit card points. I just so happened to pick Prototype (and a set of RealTriggers for my PS3) for the Xbox 360.

By the time I actually got my copy of Prototype this past Friday, I had already beaten InFamous, which is a very good game, and scratched that Crackdown itch I’d had for a very long time. I had a great time with InFamous, especially with the tightness of the controls, 3rd person platforming, and the awesome superpowers that you get throughout the game (though I was a bit underwhelmed by the final superpower. I feel like they could have come up with something better.).

I won’t go into a full blown review of either Prototype or InFamous. I tend to agree with the sentiments from the majority of InFamous reviewers, if you care. Anyway, on to Prototype.

The day I got Prototype, I only had the chance to play it for about half an hour, since my girlfriend was coming to stay for the weekend. What I played almost turned me off of the game, because it opens up with you playing as an Alex Mercer who has all of his power ups, and then does a bit of time traveling back to the beginning of the game’s story, to a time when Mercer is a TOTAL PUSSY (relatively speaking, of course). Not quite a deal-breaker, but I hate when games do that.

I got a chance Sunday night and Monday night to sit down and play a bunch more, though. This time, the game started to grow on me. After playing InFamous, I am quite disappointed with both the tightness of the controls and the camera system in Prototype, because InFamous handled both infinitely better. But I was making the mistake of playing Prototype the same way I played InFamous, by trying to treat the character of Alex Mercer as a very lithe and agile creature. When you realize that he is not meant to be used that way, but more as a tiny tank, you really start to see the beauty of Prototype.

As soon as I started running into crowds of enemies and going batshit crazy with my melee attacks, rolling away, and then jumping back into the fray, it all made more sense. When taken on it’s own merits, rather than looking for the qualities that make InFamous so great, Prototype becomes a fantastic game. In many ways, it’s more entertaining than InFamous. The concept of the Web of Intrigue make for a more interesting way to communicate the game’s backstory than how it is done in InFamous, for one. Also, Prototype’s upgrade system is far more interesting and expansive than what InFamous offered.

The one place other than controls where Prototype really pisses me off is in its collectible system. InFamous makes it very reasonable for you to find all of the Blast Shards in the game (I should know, I actually found them all). All you need to do is hurtle across the map, clicking the left analog stick like a crazy person, and look for blue dots on your minimap. Prototype offers no such aid, which is sort of forgiveable, but the collectibles in Prototype are so much harder to see (for me) than they were in either InFamous or Crackdown (I also got all the agility orbs in Crackdown…I admit that I have a problem). I just know that in a week or two, I’ll be down to my last ten or twenty orbs for Prototype, and I’ll be pulling my hair out trying to find them all. This is, admittedly, a minor complaint in the grand scheme of things.

I don’t know if much of what I wrote above is coherent, but to sum up, I don’t know that I could say that either InFamous or Prototype is "superior". I COULD say, though, that depending on what you’re looking for in a game, you might enjoy one more than you would enjoy the other. If you want to be an agile master of your environment, and accomplish very precison-based attacks and movements, go with InFamous. If you want to run around an environment and beat up everything in sight, and have countless choices of ways to accomplish your goals, I’d probably recommend Prototype. At the end of the day though, I think that BOTH of them are quality games, and really, could we ask for anything more than that?