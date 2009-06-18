Sonic the Hedgehog has a new boss.

Sega said today it has made a couple of executive appointments to fill the gap after the departure of Simon Jeffery, the Sega of America president who resigned to join iPhone game maker Ngmoco.

First, Naoya Tsurumi will assume worldwide responsibility for Sega’s consumer business, which includes Sega of Japan, Sega of America and Sega of Europe.

Meanwhile, Mike Hayes, who is president of the European operation, will become president and chief operating officer of both Sega of America and Sega of Europe. He will report to Tsurumi. The moves will align the Western markets and increase collaboration among territories.

Jeffery served for four years as president and COO of Sega of America, helping it move into new Western game markets as it transitioned out of hardware into software. Tsurumi has served in a variety of Sega roles since 1992.