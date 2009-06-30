For my first play through I choose Decepticon campaign just for sheer fun. Only time I stopped from playing this mindless game was to eat some grilled steak kabobs. Oh and no letter grade or number grade will be given so read on for more.

As the title states I have only did the Decepticon campaign mode. So just to complete the campaign mode it took me four hours. That also includes my dinner break. So yes I can say it is short and mindless fun and let me break down some facts fo this campaign for you all.

Facts:

– During various missions you can select one of five different decepticons. Now when choosing a decepticon to use not all will be unlocked for you.

– The way health regen works is if you just drive/fly away health meter goes up. Also one decepticon has a health regen for its special power.

– Your missions take you into isolated parts of the city where you have to do one of the 5 different scenerios: Blow up buildings to find people, Destory all AutoBots, Race to destroy something, protect and destroy autobots and convert satillites into your control while destroying autobots.

– Some locations on the map will have two places to visit. The 2nd is locked till all locations in that group have been beat.

– Almost each mission has your general goal and I think two missions to earn extra energon for your upgrades.

– What is a game, but each map has 5 skill points your Transformer can use. If you can find them all during your match.

– I got 30 % of my throphies in this four hour play through. So I expect to be about 60% when i complete the Autobot Campaign. Also be aware that 5-6 throphies/achievments are for Multi-Player.

– For the levels if goes from Flying to Driving Deceptions depending on what the mission calls for.

It is mindless fun for a rental. Really don’t waste your money on this game till the bargin bin if you want to own it. Easy Achievement/throphies if your looking to pick some up. There are many other great games out there that can be played as well. Will write up the Autobot campaign tomorrow if I complete it tonight.