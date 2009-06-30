I don’t understand. The man has no credibility whatsoever. Its not because he works at Wedbush Morgan that he knows what he’s talking about. Once more, another absurdity he’s said is being given attention: the PS3 will overtake the 360 in 2015. One of these days I’d like someone in the media to ask him where he gets this stuff.

This article (http://www.vg247.com/2009/06/30/analyst-says-360-will-be-third-place-by-2015-and-thats-ok/) states that he thinks the PS3 will win because the Xbox isn’t penetrating Japan despite MS’ efforts. This doesn’t make sense because Japan represents a tiny slice of the global video games market (http://www.edge-online.com/features/turning-games-un-japanese). How is this supposed to help Sony beat MS when it is being routed elsewhere? Sony’s situation is so bad that even Square Enix didn’t want to release TLR on the PS3 for fear it wasn’t worth it.

Activision’s Bobby Kotick stated that he was considering dropping Sony’s platforms altogether unless Sony does a better job selling itself. Sony’s PR team competes with MSS (http://www.welovetheiraqiinformationminister.com/) in terms of how unrealistic and absurd their predictions and statements are. Every E3, Jack Tretton has said it was going to be the year of the PS3 (if not more ridiculous things like giving thousands of dollars to people who could find PS3s for sale). We’re still waiting Jack. Sony has yet to have their exclusives sell as well as MS’ (http://kotaku.com/5303488/sonys-exclusives-coming-up-short) and yet here we have Michael Pachter. Where is critical journalism?

The one time he has made himself useful by calling out Sony on the ridiculousness of the PSP Go! (not to mention their justification for it), he retracted his comment and apologized.This is the man who thought the PS3 would destroy the 360 and the Wii, who didn’t think online gaming was going to get anywhere and who expected EA to buy T2 no matter what. The list goes on.