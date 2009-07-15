It was 1996: a time of new consoles, first-person shooters, and ass-kickin’ heroes. We’d already played Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Marathon, and countless other first-person shooters. Many of these FPSes closely followed the Doom’s mold, so they were often referred to as “Doom clones.” The FPS genre was quite popular among gamers whose PCs were steadily improving. By this point, a majority of Americans had PCs in their homes, and games with 3D graphics had grown quite popular. Instead of being driven into the ground, first-person shooters were on the rise, and a game called Duke Nukem 3D was the leader of the pack.

Unlike many watered-down Doom clones that made their way to consoles, Duke Nukem felt like a fresh experience. This was true for a variety of reasons. The main character, Duke Nukem, had personality. Unlike the nameless hero of Doom, Duke commanded respect, just like his counterpart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, did in action movies. His burley physique isn’t the only thing about the blonde-haired man that commands respect. This action-hero is also loved because of his ability to multitask: He chews bubble gum while kicking ass. Throughout Duke Nukem 3D, the Duke spouts humorous one-liners that ad to his cheesy but awesome persona. The only thing better than the Duke’s personality is his arsenal.

Duke’s weapons pack a megaton wallop that put anything in previous FPSes to shame. While this legendary hero carries a pistol and shotgun, he also has access to a Shrinker, Expander, pipe bombs, and can dual-wield massive weapons called Devastators. The Duke’s impressive arsenal makes the ripped hero a true one-man army.

Throughout four episodes, Duke takes on an army of pig cops that invaded Earth. You not only smoke bacon in famous Earth locales like Hollywood, but you also take the fight to the moon. Each of Duke Nukem’s episodes includes nearly 10 levels (not including secret levels), so it should satisfy any FPS fan’s appetite. The levels aren’t always as straightforward as those found in Doom, but they’re not nearly as convoluted as levels you’ll find in Half-Life or Marathon 2.

Each level in Duke Nukem takes 10 minutes to 30 minutes to complete, and it has quite a bit of gameplay variety. The levels contain a plethora of switches, underwater passages, combination codes, elevated platforms, and secret rooms. Like Doom, Duke Nukem includes keycards that are necessary to open certain doors, but they’re usually not too difficult to find. Just make sure to look behind desks and open cabinets so you don’t miss any important items or switches. Occasionally, you run into an abstract puzzle, but for the most part, Duke Nukem isn’t that frustrating.

Most of the time, you aren’t dealing with difficult puzzles; you’re battling hordes of Duke Nukem’s difficult foes. Like your character, the enemies are two-dimensional, but they can target you with pinpoint accuracy. You must watch for deadly shotgun-toting pig cops, because they can usually take you out in a couple of shots (provided that you don’t have additional body armor). A variety of enemies in Duke Nukem can quickly put you in a hearse, so it’s important to strafe and make use of cover. Like with Marathon, you can aim in all directions, so targeting you foes generally isn’t a problem. However, it’s important to make sure that you aim precisely, because Duke Nukem doesn’t use as much autoaim as its contemporaries.

What I’ve described so far doesn’t make Duke Nukem sound drastically different from other contemporary FPS games, but it actually did manage to innovate in a few important ways. Besides having improved level designs and aiming capabilities, you’re finally given the ability to jump. Being able to jump across cliffs and into building windows is very handy, and it provides for an increased sense of immersion. Duke’s variety of weapons is another welcome change, but something even better is the game’s sense of humor.

I’ve yet to play an FPS that contains as much humor as Duke Nukem. Not only are you fighting pig cops while chewing bubble gum, but you’re also paying strippers to show you their goods. Nipples are usually censored (with the exception of one level), but it’s clear why this game was a hit among adolescent (and adult) males. You’re also able to put the pig cops’ slave women out of their misery if you can find it in your heart to shoot a helpless naked woman.

Not only are there nude females aplenty, but an abundance of jokes and parodies are strewn about Duke Nukem. One episode puts you on a moon stage that is reminiscent of Doom, and you even find a corpse of the Doom soldier in a bathroom at one point. Another level has you playing a stage with Mission Impossible background music. Other scenes that are too numerous to mention are reminiscent of early ’90s action movies. These subtle references aside, my favorite part of Duke Nukem is watching the absurd actions your character commits after slaying a boss. My favorite moment is when Duke rips the head off a boss, pulls down his pants, takes out a newspaper, and proceeds to take a crap inside his body. A runner-up is when he punts a boss’s head through a goal post. It’s cheesy moments like these that make Duke Nukem one of a kind.

Duke Nukem has a great sense of humor, but it also features a killer soundtrack. I particularly liked the opening theme song. It really revs you up and makes you feel like a one-man army. Each stage has different music, and most songs are quite good, so clearly, the developers spent a lot of time on the soundtrack.

Like most FPSes of the early ’90s, the meat of Duke Nukem lies in its single-player mode, but it also has a competent deathmatch mode. Unlike Marathon, Duke Nukem is still fun to play because of its innovative weapons (such as the Shrinker) and its creative multiplayer arenas. You can duke it out with up to eight other players on a variety of arenas, but unfortunately, it’s hard to find players due to the game’s $10 price tag and the time that’s passed since its release. If you do manage to find other players, it’s fun to challenge opponents on Duke Nukem’s clever arenas. One feature unique to Duke Nukem is its use of security cameras. Each course has spy cams, so you’re able to spy on other players without the use of a radar or map. Also, some courses have fast-moving walkways, so you’re able to reach other areas quickly. And it’s fun to ambush players from strategic hiding spots—like, say, a bathroom stall.

Duke Nukem is a bit pricey at$10, but it’s worth your money if you want to play one of the few ’90s shooters that gave Goldeneye a run for its money. Unfortunately, not many people still play it online, so you may want to convince some friends to purchase Duke Nukem. But even if you’re unable to find any like-minded players, you’ll still be able to enjoy the game’s great single-player experience. Keep in mind that the campaign is more frustrating than Halo or Call of Duty, but you won’t find the level of convoluted design seen in Marathon 2. If you love raunchy humor, give Duke Nukem a shot; otherwise, you’ll want to stick to puritan shooters like Call of Duty.

Score: 8

Pros:

Its raunchy humor is a kick.

The Duke is a stereotypical but hilarious character.

It has great controls.

You can jump! (But not as high as Mario.)

It has innovative weapons (like the Shrinker),

It features unique level designs.

The multiplayer is fun (if you can find opponents).

It has voice acting.

Each level has its own song.

Great level-rewind feature lets you start anywhere that you’ve already been.

Cons: