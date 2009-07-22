So here’s the truth: I am a poor college student. I know many of you out there are in the same boat as I am. When it comes to having an intense love for a hobby like gaming, it makes it super tough to stay up to date with the latest titles. I’m no different. Week in and week out, I see all of these games I wish I could just fork $60 over and buy, but it just is not possible. So what can one do?!

For me, it all started with seeing ads for the next onslaught of sports titles coming out. Oh EA and your love of stealing from us each summer, with full priced games that make only incremental changes! Yet this got me thinking. Now I know it is frowned upon in the industry to go to the dreaded Gamestop and purchase used games. Not only does the publisher of the game receive zero of your money, but it makes Gamestop into more of a tyrannical monopoly.

Yet as a college student, some of those used deals can be extra sexy. Like this weekend for example! Buy 2 used games, get a third one free. Not bad right? Well check this out: Madden 08, Madden 07, and Tiger Woods 07 for a grand spankin’ total of $15. FIFTEEN DOLLARS! Even though I am playing games well over 2 years old, I have games to tide me over the summer draught so that I might save some green for the onslaught of titles this fall/winter.

So what is the moral to this excessive word count? Well, I hate to say it, but I like buying used. I do it for blu rays, I do it for books, and I do it for games. I feel with certain companies (EA, Activision) I have the right to not support their "once or more a year" game plan. I just had to buy all the maps for World at War, and now I find there is ANOTHER pack coming out in only a month? Things like this is ridiculous for a 21 year old having to pay for college. So screw you Activision. And screw you EA. I refuse to purchase Madden 10 (well, not for another three years or so).