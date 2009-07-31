As most of the Playstation owners care to say that Fat Princess is out for the PS3. With the imprints of battle ever forged into my mind one will start to wonder what the hell. Since I am at work no pictures will be in this article, but will put some up after work. So this is where my tale begins.

On a small canyon deep inside the heart of the on-line jungle I created the playing field for 14 people. Not wanting to many people I tried to keep it small and fun. Hearing a voice call out to me for cake I followed her command. She was being held captve by us, but the urge to feed her was even more over whelming. So I started to feed her full of cake untill I saw this blue solider with the name BITMOB-Lance riding up the side of the castle.

Lance swiftly stopped me in my trackswhileI was feeding his princess full of cake. Our battle raged on as he hacked my wood chopper to pieces. One I was beaten a swarm of red bots came to my aid and defeated Lance due to his lack of strenght to carry a rather large women. Yes I made sure she was large and very much in charge of asking for mor cake. Our war went on till our guys brought back the princess. As the time ran down it went far enough we got the victory of the might Lance.

Are crusades did not stop just at the canyon as we teamed up later this night with a few of my friends. Finally being on the same team we started to see more people start joining in the fun of carrying a rather large women to her thrown. There was a sense of fun and learning controls this night as not much strategy went into play. When strategy was in play the other team was the ones doing this strategy on us.

With many more nights still to be had I had to let my brothers in arms go. I said thank you to Titan Studios& Sony silently while powering off for a great game that I hav save my points for. I am still glad I bough this over Battlefield 1943, but my tales will go on over time because I will remember the last words of the final game I played as I will end with those said words here. "I got the little pecker"