For many entrepreneurs, secrecy is the watchword. Jeff Hawkins has a different philosophy, though. The founder of Palm and Numenta encourages entrepreneurs to involve people in their problems and to solicit as many qualified opinions as they can.

Getting caught up in non-disclosure agreements, product secrecy and idea ownership too early can cost you. Instead, he suggests, talk openly with people and learn from their experience – and if you have investors, have them involved as much as possible.

