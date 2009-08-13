With where I last left off in Part 1, I had closed out what makes my stomach churn at the thought of online gaming.

What am I doing to combat these fears and feelings? Well.. a few small things, in the interest of trying to keep it simple for myself.

Gaming With Friends:

This is the most fun for me, where I never thought it would be. I was afraid of even this! I started off with teamwork (thank you, Resident Evil 5!) and co-op with a buddy who wanted to play it but doesn’t own a 360. The next project is Army of Two for ps3, which I got on the cheap. It has also since moved on to Street Fighter IV nights at his place, as silly as it sounds, I was proud I could choke out the agreement to play against him. It was a very difficult thing for me to do.

Free Online Games:

There is Neo Steam, mentioned at the head of the post, a game I plan on taking for a test run soon. I’ve also jumped on Battlefield Heroes a few times to see not what the game is like, but what I would be like while playing it. So far, even though I have absolutely no clue what I’m doing, it’s at least fun to try. When I play these, I tend to do so in small doses, so I don’t get overwhelmed.

Attend Events:

Whether it’s a hometown convention or just 10 friends getting together, go go go! Be it LAN for some classic pc games, all getting your consoles together or attending EVO to see people from all over the world who are way too good at fighting games. I’m trying out a LAN for the first time this weekend (diapers may be on hand, I’m not yet sure if my anxiety will reach that level.) I am hoping this will ease me into the hot water that is multiplayer gaming. I just hope I can hold my own.

Check the Forums:

If you were inclined, get an idea of what a games community, guilds, or factions are like. Are they full of jerks or do things seem pretty calm? Every game will have it’s drama.. stick three people into a room and eventually it will happen there, as well. As long as their boards or forums seem like a comfortable place to be, hopefully this carries over to the chosen game itself. After all, these are the people you will (possibly) be playing with for months to come.

Hopefully this will help, inspire, give comfort to others who are feeling the same. I often find it difficult to admit as someone who would like to think he has his life together that this is something I am afraid of, but there it is. Let me know what you guys have to say, maybe I can steal some ideas:) Also this is my first contribution to the site, so any feedback is welcome!