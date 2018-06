Those of you who frequently visit Bitmob may wonder where Moderator Toby Davis has been. Was he abducted by Aliens? Did he fall off the face of the Earth? Will he ever return? The answers to those questions are maybe, no, and YES!!!

In honor of Toby, I decided to take over his mantle of Daily Discussion Topics for the Day. And the topic for today is:

If you could only have one system, which one would it be and why?





And it must be a console!!! No PCs allowed Jason!!!!