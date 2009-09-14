I thought it’d be nice to reflect on and remember the poor former owner of Thief’s opera’s house, Raoul. It’s pretty apparent that he’s not all there, but seeing as he got royally screwed over by Lady Valerius, it’s only fitting the properlly acknowledge the little man (and his shack) residing in the caverns underneath the opera house.

He was full of such useful information and even offered help to Mr. Garrett in his quest to retrieve the water talisman. Unfortunately, Garrett was in a rush and had to knock the poor man out.

It would have simply been rude to just leave him there talking, so he was placed in the shadows to put him out of harm’s way.

~sLs~