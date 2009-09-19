Most of y’all know I am away from gaming and working twelve hour days. This will continue till end of next week so that is why I have not commented as much. I am taking time away from my sleep to do this and hope you all like the topics at hand. Please comment if you want and if you don’t I know Lance will.

1. At a recent stop at my local GameStop the night I picked up MUA2 for my PS3. Even though I can’t play it till after September 26th. I talked to one of the people about a PSN card and if they had any in stock. After our conversation it appears GameStops are slowly going away from them and towards something like a gift card. Now I am one to complain most of the time, but I am going to be weary of this at first. Unless Sony can pull a magic rabbit out of it’s hat what do you all think about this?

2. Now most of us have heard of games and then disappointed when they get canceled. First a blip from an interview I did recently then the Discussion Topic:

Blip:

2Old2Play – I am a big RTS fan and realize you all were in the start to middle of a project in 2005. Can you give any information as to why the Oddworld RTS was canceled or even how the game was going to play?

Lorne Lanning – It was Hand of Odd. We were pretty excited about this one. Funny because I just looked thru the design doc the other day. Anyway, we were going to balance eco-spiritual consciousness against traditional reap and pillage the environment for military industrial growth models. We love RTS games, but we wanted to add a more shamanic warrior side that wasn’t just about spells and dopey shit. But more mystic green warrior based where the natives needed the same resources but to be kept alive. One side would grow the world and channel its living benefits, the other side would harvest the world and process the natural resources into war machines, eventually running out of materials and thus ending. A more perpetual chemistry might ensue.

Maybe we’ll still make it someday, but at the time there were a few bad RTS games that had been released by big publishers and they didn’t do well. So the effect in the industry amongst the big publishers, at least those that could afford what we wanted to do, was now out of range. RTS games were fading, you would hear. Personally, I always felt there was more room for something unique and done well. But sometimes its just not worth the fight. When you have a big overhead, you need to make sure your company is financed for its next game before your done the last. It was taking to long to finance so we put it on the shelf.

So if you could have a game brought back from being canceled what would it be and why that game? This is the game I would choose hands down. I would choose this game over all the other canceled games because I am a big fan of the work this company does and love RTS games.

3. What can hurt a game more? To much hype or no hype at all? We are not talking sales figures here so get that out of your mind please.

Bonus Topic:

What makes the PC not a console? Also why do people not give it praise as right now seems like the way everyone, but Nintendo is heading towards. :) Even though I am no PC gamer I think this is more of a console then the PS3 (My primary game device) and the 360.