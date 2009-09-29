Intalio, developer of open-source software for businesses to manage workflow, has brought in $1.5 million in equity and debt, according to a filing with the SEC. The Palo Alto, Calif. company has now raised more than $42 million to date from investors Partech International, Cargill Ventures, 3i Group, Sippl MacDonald Ventures, Woodside Fund and XML Fund.

A prime competitor for Salesforce.com, Intalio launched a cloud computing product in May, branching into customer relationship management software as well as business process management. Now a decade old, its client base has grown to more than 500 customers.