Mobile apps are hot right now. Developers spend a good amount of time in development and through the Apple process but still could use a few tips and tricks on better ways to marketing and monetize their wares. This is why VentureBeat is co-sponsoring the Love and Appiness iPhone Developer’s Meetup taking place at Roe Bar in San Francisco tonight, Thursday, October 22, 2009 from 5pm to 7pm. Presented by AppLaunchPR and Greystripe in conjunction with People Operating Technology and media co-sponsor Mobile Industry Review, this unique event will feature several experts talking app monetization, marketing and advertising.

Vijay Chattha, CEO and Chief Talker with AppLaunchPR, a specialized division of VSC Consulting, will present the do’s and don’ts of app marketing. His firm has launched major applications and content offerings across iPhone, Android, Blackberry and Windows Mobile. Additionally, Greystripe CEO Michael Chang will discuss ways that developers can generate better advertising revenue on their free apps.

