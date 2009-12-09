MySpace launched a real-time stream application programming interface, letting other developers mine its public status updates and shared links for trends and viral content.

That means when MySpace users share links or music videos, that data can show up in other places like on search engine OneRiot, which is a launch partner. Because of MySpace‘s focus on music, its data could probably be used to find emerging artists or new music videos. MySpace COO Mike Jones says the site handles about 46 million updates every day. Some obvious applications could be ultra-refined ‘Top 40’ charts for very specific genres of music or for bands in specific cities.

“The majority of the events are public, and now they’re available for anyone to grab and create experiences around them,” Jones said. Jones said there won’t be a volume limit for accessing the data. Developers using the APIs can search for videos, images and people.

MySpace is relatively new to the real-time game: the new API comes two days after the social network began pouring data into Google’s new real-time search. MySpace also synchronized status updates with Twitter earlier this fall.

MySpace’s initial partners are Google, OneRiot and Groovy Corp., which builds hardware to help push data as fast as possible across the web.