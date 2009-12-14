As more enterprises come to depend on cloud computing — outsourced web-connected data centers — it’s becoming more critical to protect them. That’s why Akamai, which handles the delivery of highly-trafficked web content for lots of companies, is teaming up with Breach Security today. By combining forces, they say they can offer better protection for their joint customers.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Breach is launching its WebDefend Global Event Manager, a way to manage security for cloud-based web operations. It can be deployed alongside Akamai’s new Web Application Firewall service. Together, they both offer protection against cyber attacks in real time, or as the attacks happen.

Akamai provides services such as distributing video across the Internet, hosting high-traffic content for big companies who don’t want to invest heavily in Internet infrastructure. Akamai has its own cloud-based content delivery network with 56,000 servers in 70 countries — enough infrastructure to handle web traffic for events like the Super Bowl.

With Breach Security’s event manager, customers can consolidate logs from security reports that come in from Akamai’s network. The event manager is based on “defense in depth,” where security technology is used to try to intercept malware at various points in the infrastructure. It also helps speed applications by blocking malware in a more efficient manner. Since there is so much malware on the loose, security services such as those offered by Akamai and Breach are becoming part of the essential plumbing of the Internet.

Breach Security was founded in 2004 and is funded by Sid R. Bass Associates. Rivals include Imperva, Barracuda Networks, and F5 Networks. Breach’s hundreds of customers reach across industries such as finance, healthcare, e-commerce, travel and government. Particular customers include Barbon Insurance Group, Build-A-Bear, Casual Male, Honeywell, Overstock.com, and Sovereign Bank.