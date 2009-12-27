Officials at a couple of Chinese parts suppliers have blabbed to the press that they’re making parts for Apple’s rumored tablet computer, which rumormongers agree will be launched at a January 26th media event scheduled by Apple. Taiwanese trade mag Digitimes reports that Foxconn subsidiary Innolux is manufacturing the so-called iTablet’s touchscreen displays, and Taiwanese publication Economic Daily says that Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd. has won orders to make screen connectors for the so-called iSlate.” Foxconn builds the iPhone, so they’re believable. More details as we get them.