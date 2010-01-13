(If you have not read my introduction blog, or even if you have, please do so. I’ve made some edits and answered some questions. I also added some photos of myself, my fiance and my son)

I’m very proud of my video game collection and my man cave and I enjoy showing them off to other like minded nerds. Does that make me full of myself? Its possible I suppose. But thats a whole other topic.

These pictures are actually a little out of date, so a follow up blog will be coming in the next week or so (I have an actual nice TV stand now for one), but I really wanted to share my hobby with people who would appericiate it.

Some of my toys. I used to be bad with wires. My next blog on this subject won’t be so messy.

The pride of my collection: Magic Sword. I’m a huge Capcom fan. I actually got this from a laundromat for 20 dollars because they thought it was broken. The problem? Blown fuse.

Part of my Street Fighter collection. Updated pics will be better.

This coffee table opens up for easy controller storage.

This is my 46 inch Hitachi. Can you guess what movie that is?

This is part of my NES collection. Yes, I am seriously building a tower of Nintendo’s.

I’ve got more to show, but it will have to wait a little while thanks mostly to college. I should really be sleeping right now. Thanks for looking guys. I’d love to see other people’s collections.