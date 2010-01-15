Here’s the latest action:

Rockstar Games San Diego wives revolt — The spouses of Rockstar Game developers say the company is overworking employees.

Google460Attack method against Google now public — McAfee says that Operation Aurora, the means by which Chinese hackers attacked Google, has now been exposed.

Barely getting bySnappy Touch developer lays bare how much money he manages to make on the iPhone.

Apple tablet in full production?AVI Securities analyst Matt Thornton says the tablet is making its way through the supply chain and it may boost demand for flash memory chips. Meanwhile, a multitouch patent for the so-called iSlate emerged.

Mobile calling plan prices dropVerizon Wireless said it was cutting its basic cell phone rates by $29.99 a month to $69.99 a month, launching a battle with AT&T, which promptly matched Verizon’s move.

Analyst predicts Nintendo DS 2EEDAR analyst Jesse Divnich says the DS 2, the successor to Nintendo’s 100-million-plus selling DS/DSi handheld game platform, will ship in 2010.

quattroneTech IPOs come back, and so does Quattrone — Famed investment banker Frank Quattrone (right), free of legal entanglements, is coming back to service IPOs with a new firm, Qatalyst Partners.

Et tu, Woz — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak may not get the best seat in the house at Apple’s next announcement, especially after he admitted he’s a fan of Google’s Nexus One phone.