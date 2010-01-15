Here’s the latest action:

Rockstar Games San Diego wives revolt — The spouses of Rockstar Game developers say the company is overworking employees.

Attack method against Google now public — McAfee says that Operation Aurora, the means by which Chinese hackers attacked Google, has now been exposed.

Barely getting by — Snappy Touch developer lays bare how much money he manages to make on the iPhone.

Apple tablet in full production? — AVI Securities analyst Matt Thornton says the tablet is making its way through the supply chain and it may boost demand for flash memory chips. Meanwhile, a multitouch patent for the so-called iSlate emerged.

Mobile calling plan prices drop — Verizon Wireless said it was cutting its basic cell phone rates by $29.99 a month to $69.99 a month, launching a battle with AT&T, which promptly matched Verizon’s move.

Analyst predicts Nintendo DS 2 — EEDAR analyst Jesse Divnich says the DS 2, the successor to Nintendo’s 100-million-plus selling DS/DSi handheld game platform, will ship in 2010.

Tech IPOs come back, and so does Quattrone — Famed investment banker Frank Quattrone (right), free of legal entanglements, is coming back to service IPOs with a new firm, Qatalyst Partners.

Et tu, Woz — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak may not get the best seat in the house at Apple’s next announcement, especially after he admitted he’s a fan of Google’s Nexus One phone.