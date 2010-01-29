Okay, so the title is a little misleading. President Obama has never saved the galaxy, nor has he done the nasty with aliens — feats which Captain Shepard, Mass Effect’s protagonist, can lay claim to. Besides a soothing, baritone voice, the two have very little in common. In an attempt to connect the U.S. president with the fictional space captain, a relatively unknown YouTube director has produced a tutorial on how to explore the Milky Way looking like the nation’s commander-in-chief.

Using Mass Effect’s character creation tool, “DarkCrowGaming” has perfectly replicated Barack Obama, down to his unmistakably large ears and thick brow. But he doesn’t stop there.

His YouTube channel includes tutorials on reproducing the likes of Clint Eastwood, Chuck Norris, and a bevy of other celebrities in games like Mass Effect and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The results are rather hit-or-miss, but you can always tweak the character if you’re unsatisfied with the fidelity. While you may be the type who sticks to the default character, the charm of roaming the galaxy while looking like the president is undeniable.

If you have yet to play Bioware’s opus, I encourage you to save humanity in style — with the unmistakable grin of Barack Obama plastered across your virtual face. Remember, vote Paragon in 2012 [via Unigamesity]!