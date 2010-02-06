Here’s the latest from VentureBeat’s Entrepreneur Corner:

Ask the attorney: The pros and cons of single-member LLCs – Thinking about setting up a limited liability corporation to protect your assets from your single-person operation? Attorney Scott Edward Walker runs downs the pros and cons in this user-submitted question.

Incentives are one thing. Legends are another – A shared vision can unite members of a start-up team, says serial entrepreneur Steve Blank. But to get them to go that extra mile further, you need a company legend or two. He tells the story of how he accomplished that at one of his ventures.

It’s ok to steal… – Success for start-ups is there for the taking. Michael Greenberg, COO of Loyalty Labs, notes that savvy entrepreneurs can gather most of the components of a pre-product company for next to nothing. A fourth you’ll need to generate yourself. And the fifth? Well, that’s where you need nimble fingers.

What’s better: A trial version or a “lite” version? – When you’re releasing a new software, what’s the best way to get it into people’s hands. The gang at Answers OnStartups have been tackling this question over the past few weeks. We look at the pros and cons they’ve pointed out.

Want to succeed? Try failing – What makes the Valley different than other entrepreneur-rich areas is how it deals with failures says Randy Komisar of Kleiner Perkins. If you don’t know how to deal with failure, you’ll never find the path to success.