Break Media, which operates entertainment sites for men, is moving further into games today with its acquisition of FileFront Network.

The price of the deal wasn’t disclosed. Los Angeles-based Break Media will fold FileFront into its group of branded sites and invest in boosting the site’s editorial content. FileFront has 9 million unique monthly users and a network of 75 game-specific sites. It posts files such as patches that gamers need to update their PC games, and it covers game news as well. Break Media, meanwhile, reaches 100 million men through its various sites.

Keith Richman, chief executive of Break Media, is making other moves into games. Last month, the company launched its first social game, MMA Fight Picker, on Break Media’s CagePotato site. Other Break Media properties are Break.com, MadeMan, Chickipedia, HolyTaco, ScreenJunkies, and AllLeftTurns.

FileFront was created by I/O Error Development and first launched in December 2001.

