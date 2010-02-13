Here’s the latest from VentureBeat’s Entrepreneur Corner.

Ask the attorney: What sort of stock should I give my angel investor? – Getting pressure to sell your angel investor preferred stock? Attorney Scott Edward Walker runs down some alternatives and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Five compensation-related mistakes startups make (and should avoid) – Are you deferring your salary until your start up starts to take off? Bad idea, says corporate and securities attorney Caine Moss. He explains why here – and details four other common mistake.

The lost generation of entrepreneurs – The Internet bubble had plenty of problems, but the flood of start ups also gave some of today’s best entrepreneurs a chance to get leadership experience early. Jeff Bussgang, general partner at Flybridge Capital Partners, notes that the lack of substantial start-ups between 2001-2009 has created a deficit of strong entrepreneurial leaders.

Our secret to getting funded – Infusionsoft went the bootstrapping method through the early days of its business, but ultimately secured $17 million in two rounds of venture capital. Co-founder and CEO Clate Mask describes what the company did to secure that money.

A VC’s tips on securing seed and series A financing – Purse-strings are finally loosening at venture capital firms – if you meet the criteria. Opus Capital general partner Carl Showalter tells you the questions you’ll face – and the criteria you’ll be evaluated upon.