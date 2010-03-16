Because we’re sponsoring the Peer Financing Conference, we have free tickets for the first 25 people who register for the event. At the conference, you’ll see first hand the innovative funding solutions that top developers, content creators, and entrepreneurs can use to their advantage.
When: Friday, March 19, 8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Sun Microsystems, Building 12, 12 Network Circle, Menlo Park, Calif. Map
Cost: Free to the first 25 attendees. Register today! Use discount code “VBCMP.” This event will feature amazing speakers and experienced entrepreneurs, on top of prizes, swag, meals, and more.
Contact: Laura
Phone: 650-208-0718
Email: laura@embarkons.com
For those of you looking for more details, the conference will give you the opportunity to learn:
- How entrepreneurs are funding their ideas, projects and ventures through peer-to-peer financing
- What new platforms have been created to connect ideas with money
- How new tools like PayPal adaptive payments is revolutionizing how money can travel seamlessly from peer-to-peer
- Why your venture may never need venture financing
- How funders are looking for ways to share risk and are interested in meeting the next generation of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial financing