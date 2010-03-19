Anyone who follows our weekly head-scratcher Guess Who knows we didn't run one last week. Unless you don't follow Guess Who, that is. If so, why are you reading this? Idiot. But for those of you who do follow my little game, you're smart. Really smart. Well, only if you're able to guess this week's mystery game character based on their five seemingly random clues. Otherwise you're just a really nice nincompoop.

Guess Who

1. What's this? Someone else looks like me? Um, not fair!

2. I've been called a cross-dresser, which is ridiculous — I'm not religious at all!

3. Not to brag or anything, but ladies are dying to meet me.

4. If you hate me, all I have to say is this: "Listen, buster — cut the crap!"

5. My archenemy compensates for short-sided ways. It's embarrassing, really.

Who am I?

Continue after the break to find out.

…

…

…

…

…

…

Get your head out of the clouds — it's, uh, me, Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy 7