There might be spoilers.

I'm not sure if it's too late to be writing about this game, I don't really think it should be, and getting to things late is part of being a poor gamer. I've beaten the game twice, and I'm working on a third time to get that last trophy, needless to say I enjoy the game. I've heard complaints about jumping, and for me I had absolutely no problem with it, platforming controlled well, and any time I needed that second jump in a double jump I could take it. I found problems with invisible walls, especially in Hera's Garden, there's a certain place I would always get stuck, but I attest that to my stupidity rather than a design flaw. How else would they have kept me from pushing a pillar against a fence and trying to jump over said fence? I only got stuck because I kept trying.

The only problem I find with these kinds of games is the amount of time it takes to beat them, I finished on normal in about nine hours, for me that was one sitting. It reminded me of my childhood Christmas' when I would be bought a new game, I would open it that morning, and by night it would be finished. My mom would be so pissed at me and swear to never by me another video game, but I loved those games to death and got everything I could out of them. If my mom had bought me this game I would expect that reaction again, and I loved God of War III much like those nostalgic Nintendo games. The second playthrough on easy took me about six hours. The game is short, but it can be played more than once, something I feel is lacking in a lot of games, and something I've found in every God of War. Each time I play I feel like the game progresses a lot faster and I can just zoom through it, it never feels stale, and it never feels not fun.

What I disliked about the game, and what inspired me to write this, is the story. The first two games had great stories. Being a mythology buff they completely roped me in, as did this one, the one problem I found was in the characters of Kratos and Zeus. In the first two games I felt as if I was playing a bad guy, and I never felt that more so than in this one. I was even forced to kill innocent people in this game, no other way around it but to bash some guys face into the wall when I'm jumping and climbing on walls in Olympia. It felt like instead of being an antihero, I was a merciless slaughterer, and it felt right for the character. To me, Zeus, although despicable, was the good guy in the series, or rather the victim, he was the object of Kratos' vengeance. Then in the end, suddenly, they spin it around for me and make Kratos the good guy full of hope, and Zeus the bad guy, full of fear. They set it up through the story with little things you read in Poseidon's Palace, but it still felt sudden. In the end Zeus became the enraged God and Kratos became the misunderstood good guy covered in 500 buckets of blood who caused a plague, flooded the earth, blocked out the sun, and killed all plant life before killing himself, without even trying to fix or forgive what he had done and I just can't really get behind that.

