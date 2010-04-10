Here’s the latest from VentureBeat’s Entrepreneur Corner.

Ask the attorney – 5 tips on selling your business – Having looked at issues buyers should be aware of when expanding their business, attorney Scott Walker turns the table and fills entrepreneurs who are considering a sale in on five things they need to keep in mind.

Kicked off Google: How to keep it from happening to your startup – When Mberry, a Tempe, Arizone startup was hit multiple times in a short period by hackers, they thought regaining customer trust would be the biggest trouble. They never counted on getting booted from the world’s largest search engine. Chris Drake, CEO and founder of FireHost, Inc., a secure Web hosting company, details how you can avoid the same fate.

Hiring? Try the crowd navigation method – If you’re new to hiring, it’s hard to get a gut feel on someone. Early stage investor Brad Feld offers a unique method that can give you a good sense of how a candidate will fit in with your company.

Seeking capital? A new option rears its head – Given the economy, it’s harder than ever to find financing for your startup. Beth J. Felder, a partner with Foley & Lardner, gives the lowdown on royalty-based financing, explaining the pros and cons of this new funding alternative for entrepreneurs.

Building to flip vs. building to last – Steve Case is known for taking big risks in founding AOL. These days he’s an entrepreneur again. And as he looks around the landscape, he tells students in an entrepreneur thought leader lecture, he’s finding that today’s startups aren’t taking the risks they used to.