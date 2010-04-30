On the afternoon of May 6, Microsoft Research Silicon Valley will open their doors to the public for the 2010 Microsoft Research Silicon Valley TechFair, a free event in which they’ll share some of the cutting-edge work they are doing across a number of exciting areas.

VentureBeat is excited about this event because we’re collaborating with Microsoft researchers and other experts for our Conversations on Innovation series. The series is sponsored by Microsoft. Some of the ideas you see at the TechFair may become items for discussion as our conversations unfold over the coming months.

Here’s some of what you’ll get by attending:

Experience breakthroughs in real-time language translation in speech and text.

See how research continues to blaze new horizons in the still-evolving search experience.

See how a consumer smartphone can tap into the processing power of the cloud.

Learn how Microsoft Azure is being used by environmental researchers to provide new insights.

Dive in and stitch together an array of images to create a large panoramic pictures.

These are only a sampling of the projects on display. The event only happens every other year, so if you are fascinated by invention and seeing where computing is headed, come to the 2010 Microsoft Research Silicon Valley Tech Fair on May 6 at the Silicon Valley Campus in Mountain View. Register here.

12:30 – 1:00PM Registration

1:00 – 1:30PM Keynote address

1:30 – 4:30PM Demo floor open

4:30PM Event concludes

Microsoft Silicon Valley

Building 1

1065 La Avenida

Mountain View, CA 94043

If you can’t make it to the TechFair, you can still participate in Conversations on Innovation. Make sure to join the conversation here.