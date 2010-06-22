Here’s the latest action:

Google launches its own HTML5 site — Competing with Apple’s HTML5 demonstration site, the search giant has debuted HTML5Rocks, a site hosting nine tutorials and tools developers can use to generate their own code and innovations.



Clickable joins forces with American Express — Clickable is powering SearchManager, a new service offered through American Express’s OPEN small business program, granting clients access to the big search engines and advertising services like Google AdWords and Facebook Ads.

Clearwire lands $290M — The WiMAX service provider brought in $290 million in rights to continue rolling out its 4G network. Computerworld has the full details.

iPad hits $3M mark — Apple has sold more than 3 million iPads within the device’s first 80 days on the market, beating analyst expectations.

LinkedIn adds social features — The professional networking site has beefed up its Groups service, making it easier to share and view other people’s shared content, comment on shared information, and “like” things, just like users can on Facebook.

Borders re-evaluates e-reader price tag — Reacting to Amazon and Barnes & Noble reducing prices for their respective e-readers, Borders announced its own special deal: a $20 gift card with every purchase of its Kobo e-reader. The Wall Street Journal has more.

Bing gets more entertaining — Microsoft’s search engine has launched Bing Entertainment, a special property dedicated to helping users decide which movies to watch, music to listen to, and games to play. It’s an application of the “decision engine” model to media.

Gourmet survives on the iPad — Gourmet magazine, the food-oriented publications scrapped by Conde Nast due to budgeting issues in October, has gotten a second wind on Apple’s iPad, suggesting that the tablet device could help keep the ailing magazine industry alive.

Lotus seeks to extend EV ranges — The British luxury car maker is prepped to manufacture engines that increase the number of miles plug-in vehicles can travel on a single charge. Earth2Tech has the story.