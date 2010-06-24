The tagline for Apple’s latest version of its wildly popular smartphone, iPhone 4, read “This changes everything. Again.” As far as the line outside the Stockton street store in downtown San Francisco goes, things don’t really change from one Apple product launch to another.

This time seemed like a replay of the iPad launch in April, as people lined up for the moment the doors opened, at 7am.





Press and TV showed up, as usual.

Dale Larson, first guy in line, was having lunch in Belize yesterday. Today, in line for the iPhone 4 on Stockton street.





The line was longer than the one for the iPad. At 8am the iPhone 4 line snaked around three sides of the block, from Stockton to O’Farrell, and down Powell street, 60 feet from the corner of Ellis.





As usual, Apple staff, donning blue T-shirts, welcomed customers into the store with applause. “The Lemmings are coming!” said a man on the street at the sight of Apple store employees descending the stairs.





First man outside the store with an iPhone 4.





Dale Larson walking out of the Apple store, carrying his new iPhone 4.





Apple fan (note the tattoo) gets his iPhone 4 and enjoys a moment in front of the press.





And the tables have turned, as a man uses his iPhone 4 to take a shot of the “paparazzi.”

[Photos by JP Manninen]

