There has always been a carnivalesque nature to the lines for various Apple products, as people spend hours and hours waiting. Folding chairs are the norm, and while Apple lines don’t make for full-blown street parties like San Francisco’s Bay To Breakers running event, there is always something going on.





Not sure how successful this effort was.





Then there were people buying old iPhones, apparently.





The developer crowd didn’t seem too pronounced today, compared to the iPad launch, which had people promoting the Linux-based JooJoo tablet among other things. Today, a Unix-only zone.





An iPhone 4 owner gets a shot of an iPhone 4 buyer.





Time for a self-portrait. This was the end of the line at 8am on Thursday morning, some 60 feet away from the corner of Powell and Ellis (The Apple store entrance is all the way on the other side of the block, corner of Stockton and Ellis.) This man will likely have to wait hours to get through the front door.

[Photos by JP Manninen]

