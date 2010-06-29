Here’s the latest action:

Consert nabs $17.7M — The startup, which provides wireless communication services between smart meters, utilities and home area networks, has brought in $17.7 million from GE Energy Financial Services, Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm and Constellation Energy.

Foursquare privacy leak discovered — The check-in service unintentionally leaks private data because it lists everyone who has recently checked in at locations without giving them the option to hide their histories. Developer Jesper Andersen found and explored the issue.

Display ads relying on flash, rich media — A new report from comScore shows that 40 percent of all display ad impressions served in the U.S. are for ads that use flash and rich media content to attract attention. Here is the press release.

New Hotmail biding its time — Microsoft’s new version of Hotmail is being rolled out very deliberately, mostly because the company has stumbled upon some bugs and other issues as more customers install the upgrade.

Russian spies infiltrate Facebook — Members of the recently busted Russian spy network on the east coast appear to have forged relationships with others via social networks like Facebook and LinkedIn.

AOL PR head defects — Tricia Primrose, the former head of corporate communications for AOL, announced today that she is leaving her post after 13 years. She will still act as an adviser to CEO Tim Armstrong.

Google weeding out stale plug-ins — The forthcoming version of Google Chrome will include filters, sorting out old, ineffectual plug-ins and directing users to more recent downloads that do the same things. Cnet has more.

How Apple plans to deal with iPhone 4 reception gripes — Boy Genius Report details the internal directions given to AppleCare representatives charged with helping customers who complain about the new iPhone’s antenna and reception problems. Three words stand out: No free bumpers.

Cisco unveils Android-based tablet — Cisco Systems showed off its own tablet device today, called the Cius, which runs on the Android platform. ZDNet thinks that it could give Apple’s iPad a run for its money.