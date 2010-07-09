Alpha Protocol has been branded as a third-person espionage rpg, but does it live up to the moniker? The short answer is yes. Throughout Alpha Protocol's 5 locals and and 31 missions, you do feel like a super spy à la James Bond, though maybe a little less charming and efficient.

At the beginning of the game you choose between six backgrounds, each of which has its own benefits, downfalls and distinct feel. As far as gameplay goes, Alpha Protocol is a satisfying action game if not the best stealth or third-person shooter. The controls are adequate with aiming being a bit sluggish. The mini-games are bearable, however lock-picking and wire rerouting become near impossible at later stages of the game. The missions, though mostly fun, tend to go by fast with enemies easily taken care of. Boss battles tend to be challenging and satisfying with the exception of Konstantin Brayko, who is nearly impossible to defeat without the help of Steven Heck. The Storyline was mostly entertaining though it did feel a bit cliche and predictable. Lastly I'm going to touch on custimization. While weapon and armor custimization was well done with a myriad of upgrades, the character custimization wasn't really there. With only a handful of hairstyles, facial hair, and headgear to choose from with zero unlockables I was left feeling unfulfilled and disappointed. Over all I enjoyed this game for what it was, the first stumbling steps into a new sub-genre. Alpha Protocol gets a 3 out of 5.