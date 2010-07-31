Fight with light!

Fans like myself who could not wait to get there hands on more Alan Wake did not have to wait long as the the first downloadable content chapter, “The Signal” arrived on the Xbox LIVE Marketplace this past week. What was better is that the content was free for those who were still in possession of there free token code that was included with new copies of the game.

I am not going to go into extreme detail of “The Signal” as to avoid spoilers, but I will break it down into some basic points. The story starts off right from where the game left off. The content itself can be completed in less than two hours, but if you are searching for hidden items, you will likely extend that a little. Clearly hidden items are a part of the Alan Wake experience, you are rewarded with Achievements for finding all the content’s hidden items. 250 Gamerscore is made available for one to earn. The DLC will leave you wanting more.

For me, the more Alan Wake I can get my hands on, the happier I will be. I do suspect though that after the next content download, “The Writer”, that we may not see anymore until the inevitable ‘Alan Wake II’ arrives. If you have yet to play Alan Wake, I suggest you take the time to treat yourself to this game this summer. It really is a treat to play and the storytelling is second to none. Don’t let Alan Wake pass you by (plus I want more people to purchase so they can lock down an Alan Wake sequel).

