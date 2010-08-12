Here’s the latest action:

DirecTV signs with Google TV Ads — The search company has added DirecTV to its fold of partners for its offline television advertising placement system, proving that the model works, at leat a little bit. CNet has the story.

Sony Ericsson to launch Android gaming system — The joint venture of Sony and Ericsson is working hard to redefine gaming on the mobile platform. Engadget has more.

Microsoft corners news for men — According to trademark filings, Microsoft has registered the name ONIT for a portal for news tailored for men. TechFlash has the details.

3 years of Facebook — One of the social network’s bloggers has hit his third year anniversary and reflects on his impressions of the company and where it is going.

Google revamps gesture search — The Android platform has made it even easier to engage with gesture search, allowing users to flip the phone away and then back to activate search by gestures. The Google Mobile Blog has the details and a video.

eMeter lands Taiwan contract — The energy management company is expanding into the Asian market in a big way, launching in Taiwan as a possible foothold to expand its presence in China. Greentech Media has more.



