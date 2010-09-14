Tryton Medical, a developer of stent systems, announced today that it has raised $20 million in a fourth round of funding. The round was led by Arnerich Massena, with participation from PTV Sciences, RiverVest Partners and Spray Venture Partners. The company makes stents to treat bifurcated lesions, which are found where one artery branches off from another, and Tryton expects that these stents may come to replace coronary bypass surgery for treatment of coronary artery disease.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, the company announced yesterday that its stent system has expanded to new European countries, making it available in a total of 21 European and Middle Eastern countries. The product is not yet approved in the United States.