The Geekbox — Episode 83 (2010-09-15)

Wherein we discuss fake STDs, awful reality shows (like Jersey Shore), Dragon Quest 9 horror stories, Plants vs. Zombies for XBLA, Peggle, Who Do You Think You Are?, Professor Layton and the Unwound Future, impossible puzzles, League of Legends, PAX enforcers, the fall TV season, the Video Music Awards, cranky old men, Pedobear alerts, other stupid memes, Super Mario Bros., Mark Millar, and M. Night Shyamalan. Starring Ryan Scott, Karen Chu, Justin Haywald, Ryan Higgins, and Alice Liang.

Running Time: 1h 16m 11s

