I'm keeping it simple, and to the point.

The Story

I liked it, a lot. You play as multiple individuals from a few different teams. If you've played any of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare titles, you know what I mean. I tracked the Taliban, blew tons of things up (including an entire village, with an Apache), and sniped enemy combatants from one mountain to another. I got a wide breadth of the different scenarios faced by soldiers in the area. There's a lot of killing, advancing, and retreating to be done.

The good

Let me begin with the audio. Right out of the gate I noticed what might be the best sounding game I've heard in a very long time. What I mean to say is that the world sounds amazing. The music was good, fitting for the setting. If I was close to a team member while they were chatting on the radio, I could hear the echo. The guns felt real, I mean real real, not videogame real. Every one of them packed a punch. I could hear rounds ripping through the enemy, bouncing off of rocks, and shell casings hitting the ground. All sorts of things to hear, seriously, top notch.

The gameplay is what you would expect. There isn't anything ground breaking, it get's the job done.

I played through the game with the lights off and my headphones on. I was fully immersed. The world looks fantastic. If I may make a suggestion, play the game with a really good pair of headphones if possible. If you do, don't forget to change the audio options to headphones, it makes a difference.

The bad

I encountered a few hiccups with the A.I. On two separate occasions when I needed them in order to progress, they sat behind crates, not moving. I was forced to reload the last checkpoint, which fixed the problem both times.

Final thoughts

The single player was a lot of fun. I played on medium difficulty (easy, medium, hard) and completed in a little over five hours. It wasn't the longest campaign, but it had a lot of substance. A great game doesn't need length, so long as you enjoy it. There were more than a few moments that put me on the edge of my seat. I won't lie, there were a few instances where the game evoked some emotions, of the sad sort. Not because I was disappointed, but because the events happening were sobering.

I spent zero time in multiplayer, so I can't say anything good or bad about it. I didn't buy the game for the online aspect. I wanted a really solid story, and I got what I wanted. I can only assume the multiplayer is similar to that found in Battlefield: Bad Company 2, excluding the destructible environments and buildings. If you enjoy military shooters with a great story, especially of the modern variety, this should be a purchase.