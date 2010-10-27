Official launch dates and prices for Samsung’s Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab, have landed for T-Mobile and Sprint.

The Tab will be headed to T-Mobile on November 10 for $399.99 with a two-year contract (a day before it hits Verizon), and Sprint will get it on November 14 for the same price. T-Mobile will charge an additional $35 activation fee, plus a $200 early termination fee if you choose to jump ship from your contract. Sprint will also offer a $599.99 price point with no contract.

As I’ve written previously, the Galaxy Tab features a 7-inch screen (running at a 1024-by-600 pixel resolution), and the same 1-gigahertz processor and PowerVR graphics processor seen in the Samsung Galaxy S phones. It’s running Google’s Android 2.2 mobile OS, the version also known by its codename “Froyo,” and will support Adobe’s Flash 10.1 software for interactive websites and video. It will also sport 512MB of memory (twice that of the iPad), a rear 3-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash, and a front-facing 1.3-megapixel camera for video conferencing.

While T-Mobile and Sprint’s $400 pricing seems to make the Tab a better deal than the $499 iPad at first glance, the contract requirement pretty much squashes that image. To truly compete with the iPad, Samsung needs to reach $400 pricing without the need for contracts, though that likely won’t happen until the middle of 2011.