Here are some the top stories we’re watching today in cleantech news:

The government will streamline the permitting process for offshore wind energy projects on the Atlantic Coast, Bloomberg reports.

Gamesa is leading an 11-country group to develop the world’s largest wind turbine, designed for offshore wind use, Bloomberg reports.

Toyota recently unveiled a prototype of a solid state battery and has been actively developing different types of battery technology for potential use in electric cars, Greentech Media writes.

Smart grid communications leader Silver Spring Networks has partnered with smart meter company Landis + Gyr to tackle the Brazilian smart grid market, according to Renew Grid.

The developer of a spray-on product that transforms windows into solar panels is planning to ramp up development, Brighter Energy reports. New Energy Technologies will seek patents, develop commercial partnerships and scale up its existing prototype system.

The Department of Energy has granted natural gas car-maker Vehicle Production Group a $50 million conditional loan guarantee. The money will go to support the development of the MV-1, a six-passenger, wheelchair-accessible vehicle that will run on compressed natural gas.

The EPA announced calculated mileage for the Nissan Leaf at 99 miles per gallon.