MLG started a little discussion on their Facebook page,

They wanted to know peoples opinions on which of the 2 games is better, Goldeneye or Perfect Dark?

I’ve always felt that Perfect Dark was Goldeneye when it came down to multiplayer. In fact, I’m not sure if ive ever seen a game development company be so “One Note” on gameplay and design and still sell as many copies as PD did. You can have the same normal guns if you don’t feel like using the "futuristic" weapons Perfect Dark had to offer. Someone also brought up a good point.

"Only reason people are touting Goldeneye is because its a more iconic game than most games or people just remember playing Goldeneye and not Perfect Dark."

Think about it. If Perfect Dark came out first then Goldeneye would probably be labeled another game cranked out just because the movie came out. It might have even been called something ridiculous like Goldeneye- The Movie: The Game. Plus, if u had no friends to come over then you gotta play wit bots. The gameplay was the same if not polished a little. Other than that is all about prefrence of story. If we’re talking about features and varitety, PD beats 007 out, as Bond is the lazy older brother…that denies you the cool future weapons. Just some thoughts that sparked from the discussion. Either way im about to hop on Project64 with my 360 remote. Oh and Im hopelessly stuck on Legacy movement Controlls because of Goldeneye.