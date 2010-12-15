This weekend I had the pleasure of completing 100% in Banjo-Kazooie on xbox live. This game was phenomenal!! Level design, fun factor, this thing had everything. It’s hard to believe that in this day in age, I’m hooked playing a game that was made in 1998. Don’t get me wrong; the 90’s were amazing. Hell, Rare was tearing shit up at that time and was a huge contribution to N64 selling systems. So that raises the question, what happen?

With the current releases for the 360 such as Perfect Dark: Zero and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Rare took a huge 1,2 punch right in the moneybag with these failures. These titles can’t even be called games on account of how bad they are. It’s hard to believe that this was the same company that brought us the classics for the N64. Even the Goldeneye reboot for the wii is a joke. NO ONE PLAYS ONLINE WITH THE WII!!

It’s very heart breaking to see the art that use to be, turned into such a travesty. With all the remakes being done with older titles (SF: HD Remix, Bionic Commando), Rare just can’t offer what they once could. Fun Games….