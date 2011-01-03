Lenovo unveiled its newest all-in-one IdeaCentre computers today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The four new computers represent the Chinese company’s attempt to compete seriously with Apple, Hewlett-Packard and Sony when it comes to cool computer designs.

The models include the A320, billed as the world’s slimmest all-in-one computer (which combines a desktop and a monitor in one device); the B520 entertainment all-in-one with no frame (pictured); the B320 computer that doubles as a TV; and the C205, which is compact and affordable.

By coming up with so many models, it’s clear that Lenovo wants to make a big statement about all-in-one computers. Each one is tailored to a slightly different audience. And the market researchers are clearly saying that the consumer demand is there for the all-in-one market.

Dion Weisler, vice president of business operations at Lenovo, said the company’s all-in-one desktop business grew 150 percent in 2009.

The A320 model is just 18.5 millimeters deep at its thinnest point. It features a 21.5-inch high-definition display and high-contrast LED panel technology. It has an Intel Core i5 processor. The B520 entertainment machine has an Intel Core i7 processor and a frameless touchscreen. It has a 23-inch screen and comes with an option for an Nvidia 3D Vision stereoscopic 3D headset. The B320 has a 21.5-inch screen and has TV functionality at the press of a button. And it has an Intel Core i5 processor. The Lenovo C205 has an 18.5-inch screen and sells for $449. The IdeaCentre A320 will start at $699. The B520 and B320 will be available in June at $899 and $699, respectively. Lenovo didn’t say when the A320 and C205 will be available.