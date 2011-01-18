Apple delivered a stellar fourth quarter by bringing in almost $27 billion in revenue during the holiday season — another record for the iPhone and Mac manufacturer.

But the numbers really do speak for themselves. Here are some highlights from the company’s announcement today of its fourth quarter performance ending in December:

$26.74 billion in revenue, up 71 percent from $15.6 billion in the same quarter a year ago

$6 billion income, up 78 percent from $3.3 billion in 2009

$1.1 billion generated from the iTunes store

Revenue from retail stores was $3.85 billion, up 95 percent from $1.97 billion a year ago

Each retail store generated $12 million for Apple, up from $7 million during the holiday shopping season a year ago

The Greater China area was responsible for $2.6 billion in revenue, up 400 percent from $650 million in 2009

Apple now has $59.7 billion in cash on hand

16.1 million iPhones sold, up 85 percent from 8.7 million in the same quarter in 2009

19.4 million iPods sold, down 7 percent from 21 million iPods sold during the last holiday shopping season

7.3 million iPads sold

4.13 million Mac computers sold, up 21 percent from 3.41 million in the same quarter a year ago

iPod touch sales rose 27 percent and now account for half of all iPods

32 million new devices running Apple’s iPhone operating system sold last quarter

160 million devices running Apple’s iPhone operating system sold to date

88 of the largest companies on the Fortune 100 list are testing or deploying the iPhone for enterprise use and 80 are using the iPad

75.1 million consumers visited Apple retail stores during the holiday shopping season, up from 50.9 million in 2009

Those are some pretty staggering results. Apple, the largest consumer technology company in the world, has reached a market cap of $312.5 billion and is now the second largest company in the world — and is fast approaching ExxonMobil, the largest company in the world with a market cap of nearly $400 billion.

All eyes are on Apple’s next quarter, in which the company will be under the guidance of Tim Cook now that Steve Jobs has decided to take some personal time off. The company is releasing its iPhone on Verizon’s network next month, Apple’s iPad 2 is expected to ship around April, and the company is expected to field a new iPhone by the summer. Even without Steve Jobs and with the company on cruise control, Apple looks like it’s in good shape.