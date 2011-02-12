I don’t normally write about the current events in gaming and when you’re done reading this you’ll probably understand why. The trials and tribulations of [at the time] 3D Realms’ Duke Nukem: Forever has stood as the secret handshake amongst most hardcore gamers and game journalists in-the-know. If you knew about the ill-fated 3D Realms 13-year development struggles of one game, then you were inducted into some sort of nerd ring where complaining about screen-tearing and boob physics are the norm. So, in short, I don’t get it.

Image courtesy of Joystiq

Maybe its because the news is slow. It is the end of August and beginning of September and as much as I want to read about Valkyria Chronicles 2, I’m sure articles like those don’t carry a lot of sizzle. Maybe there would be if errant hype could be bolstered around a game that people expect good things out of. That’s it isn’t it? For the longest I’ve read and listened to podcasts that treated ‘The Duke’ as a joke, hell I believe I may have joined in. Now it is about a 13-year long gaming masturbatory fantasy coming true.

Count me out. I’m glad that Gearbox employees are employed and are doing what they can with another man’s trash. I hope Duke Nukem: Forever is a good game for the people who still care about that icon. For me, this has given great insight on mainstream games journalism and how the hardcore control the hype. I feel the same today about Duke as I have always felt. “You guys really like this?”