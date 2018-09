I don’t normally write about the current events in gaming and when you’re done reading this you’ll probably understand why. The trials and tribulations of [at the time] 3D Realms’ Duke Nukem: Forever has stood as the secret handshake amongst most hardcore gamers and game journalists in-the-know. If you knew about the ill-fated 3D Realms 13-year development struggles of one game, then you were inducted into some sort of nerd ring where complaining about screen-tearing and boob physics are the norm. So, in short, I don’t get it.

When I heard that the big news from last year's PAX was that Duke Nukem: Forever, was the big news at PAX, I smirked. Its not that I don’t care. No wait, it is. Seeing a dated visage of an anti-hero of the mid-90s cast its flat-top shadow over a urinal cake didn’t send me running to my personal blog, Bitmob did . Well them and the this overly gushy outpour of news that really has me looking at the games press media in a weird light. I remember Jason Wilson and Leigh Alexander going back and forth on how the games media ‘behaved’ when Portal 2 was announced at last year’s E3. I thought, is there no room for being a fan? We aren’t covering the president or a crisis in Rwanda.

Image courtesy of Joystiq

Maybe its because the news is slow. It is the end of August and beginning of September and as much as I want to read about Valkyria Chronicles 2, I’m sure articles like those don’t carry a lot of sizzle. Maybe there would be if errant hype could be bolstered around a game that people expect good things out of. That’s it isn’t it? For the longest I’ve read and listened to podcasts that treated ‘The Duke’ as a joke, hell I believe I may have joined in. Now it is about a 13-year long gaming masturbatory fantasy coming true.

Count me out. I’m glad that Gearbox employees are employed and are doing what they can with another man’s trash. I hope Duke Nukem: Forever is a good game for the people who still care about that icon. For me, this has given great insight on mainstream games journalism and how the hardcore control the hype. I feel the same today about Duke as I have always felt. “You guys really like this?”