Demystifying the VC term sheet: Dividends – “Dividends” area fairly common term in the VC world, but investors can make the common terminology confounding and over-reach. Attorney Scott Edward Walker continues his tear-down of the often mystifying language of venture capital term sheets to better prepare and protect you should a VC or angel offer to back your company.

3 ways to avoid costly customers – It’s hard to imagine, but sometimes the best thing you can do for your startup’s health is to terminate a relationship with a customer. Clate Mask, co-author of the New York Times bestseller Conquer the Chaos and CEO of Infusionsoft, offers three ways you can take control and protect your employees and bottom line.

Today’s valuations: Is it 1999 all over again? – There’s a lot of talk about current valuations leading to another bubble, but is that an accurate reflection of where things stand? Investment banker Megan Jones looks at how the current crop of big ticket startups matches up against those from the height of the dot-com era.

3 ways to incorporate mobile into your business strategy – As mobile makes a bigger footprint on the business world, it’s more critical than ever that startups think of how to make it a part of their business from the offset. Rajesh Makhija, head of the Enterprise Market Unit at IT solutions provider MphasiS, offers three ways to do just that.

Strategy means nothing without implementation – While so much of the focus in the startup world is on formulating a successful strategy, Mark Forchette, CEO of OptiMedica notes it’s all useless if you don’t have a strong tactical implementation of that plan in this Stanford University lecture.