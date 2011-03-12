Here’s the latest from VentureBeat’s Entrepreneur Corner:

5 things to include in a separation agreement – There can be bad blood when someone leaves a company involuntarily. To prevent a former employee from poisoning the market for your company, a detailed separation agreement is essential. Attorney Curtis Smolar lists five things you’ll want to be sure to include.

Data-driven future looms for product development – Just as the advertising and marketing worlds have been able to make tremendous advances from modern data gathering services, so too can the product side of a company. Niel Robertson, founder and CEO of Trada, says today’s tools can give startups a big advantage — if they’re used correctly.

8 problems every startup should anticipate – Startups are like marriages. They start full of idealistic dreams and run head first into reality. Martin Zwelling, CEO of Startup Professionals, runs down eight problems you can expect to face in the early days of your company.

Uncommon ways to pitch potential investors – The fight for venture capital money is tough – and the old methods don’t always work. Shawn Parr, CEO of Bulldog Drummond, lists a number of methods that might help your chances.

Weekend warriors discover the pivot – Long before he started Idealab, Bill Gross started educational software company Knowledge Adventure. In this Entrepreneur Thought Leader Lecture, Gross tells how sending employees into the field resulted in a critical discovery.